12 Days of Holidays with Friends

On the first day of Friendsgiving,
Rachel baked for me
A trifle of a meat pie.
On the second day of Friendsgiving,
Will invited me
To be part of the ‘I Hate Rachel Green’ club.
On the third day of Friendsgiving,
The Gellers played with me
A competitive football game.
On the fourth day of Friendsgiving,
Monica scared me
By having a turkey in place of her head.
On the fifth day of Christmas,
Ross came to me
dressed as the big, weird Holiday Armadillo.
On the sixth day of Christmas,
Phoebe invited me
To save the decaying Christmas trees.
On the seventh day of Christmas,
Chandler called to me
from his office in Tulsa.
On the eighth day of Christmas,
Monica wished me
a happy Hanukkah.
On the ninth day of New Year’s,
The Gellers danced for me
An infamous routine.
On the tenth day of New Year’s,
Joey surprised me
By fixing the tropical New Years’ party.
On the eleventh day of New Years’
Ross introduced me
His new monkey Marcel.
On the twelfth day of New Years’
The friends told me
‘I’ll always be there for you’.