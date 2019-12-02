12 Days of Holidays with Friends

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

On the first day of Friendsgiving,

Rachel baked for me

A trifle of a meat pie.

On the second day of Friendsgiving,

Will invited me

To be part of the ‘I Hate Rachel Green’ club.

On the third day of Friendsgiving,

The Gellers played with me

A competitive football game.

On the fourth day of Friendsgiving,

Monica scared me

By having a turkey in place of her head.

On the fifth day of Christmas,

Ross came to me

dressed as the big, weird Holiday Armadillo.

On the sixth day of Christmas,

Phoebe invited me

To save the decaying Christmas trees.

On the seventh day of Christmas,

Chandler called to me

from his office in Tulsa.

On the eighth day of Christmas,

Monica wished me

a happy Hanukkah.

On the ninth day of New Year’s,

The Gellers danced for me

An infamous routine.

On the tenth day of New Year’s,

Joey surprised me

By fixing the tropical New Years’ party.

On the eleventh day of New Years’

Ross introduced me

His new monkey Marcel.

On the twelfth day of New Years’

The friends told me

‘I’ll always be there for you’.

