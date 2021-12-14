Halo’s Return

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Halo fans were surprised on November 15, as the multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite was launched early for the 20th anniversary of the series. During its solo run, it received some praise for things like the base gameplay but also received criticism on the customization items and monetization.

Halo is a long-lived and much-beloved series. Each game takes its spin on the gameplay and sandbox. Infinite has taken a decently modern approach and returned somewhat to its roots. All players now spawn with a preset loadout and items, weapons, and other gear spawn around the map. By making most items a map pickup it carries the spirit of the older games, but with abilities that have been in the series since 3, and movement similar to what 5: Guardians brought to the table.

On the negative side of things, the customization has received a lot of criticism as unless you are completing challenges you won’t be getting any new items. There was an attempt to alleviate this by giving out some items to all players, as well as a promise to further adjust experience gains come to the full release. This still left a sour taste in many players’ mouths, especially when you consider the over $1000 worth of cosmetics that felt impossible to earn.