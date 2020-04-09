7 Things To Do While in Quarantine

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂
- Make a 30 day challenge list. For a month, write out different challenges for a day and try to accomplish them. These challenges can include the whole family, or can even be turned into a friendly competition between family members. Some challenges could include making a lip sync battle, trying to read 5 chapters of a book, learning a Tik Tok dance, making a tower with things at home, creating a workout strategy, or even to make a slow motion film.
- Catch up on some pop culture. Sometimes with everyday life, people forget to take some recreational time. This is the time to catch up on some pop culture drama and enter the world of new and old characters. It’s time to read all those books in the Must Read book list. There are even some self-improvement books, such as the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People and The Last Lecture, that can provide motivation and hope for everyone out there. Go on Netflix and see what’s streaming. Catch up on those comedy movies and have a laugh. Never seen Academy Award winning movies? This is the time to redeem that.
- Do an act of kindness. It’s important to take care of oneself and others, especially in these difficult times. Try to be kind to others, maybe just by helping mom with the dishes, dad with laundry, or even a sibling with their homework. An act of kindness can go a long way, even if it seems to be very small.
- Play some board games. This is the time to learn and remember how to play new and old board games, and spend some quality bonding time with family. Some board games such as The Farming Game, Monopoly, Yahtzee, Phase 10 or any card game can be really fun and entertaining.
- Write. In these peculiar times, it’s important to emotionally take care of oneself. It might help trying to write one’s feelings and emotions in a journal, or maybe just draw them out. It’s not healthy to leave them bottled up. If that’s not an appealing option, maybe try creating a new story with new characters, and enhance some of that creativity inside one’s mind.
- Do a workout plan. Don’t spend all the time sitting on the couch. Create a workout plan, even if it just involves squats and push-ups. It’s important to stay active, even from home, to release some stress and anxiety, and also to keep healthy.
- Learn to cook new things. On social media, there are several new recipes that can be tried at home. Cook some potato quiche, some pastries, or even create your own special dish. Sometimes the best dishes and pastries come from a combination of recipes. Don’t be afraid to experiment with several ingredients. It’s a great time to learn new things, especially if they involve some food, right?
Andrea Bustillo is an international student from Honduras. This is her second year at Snow College, pursuing a Broadcasting Communication Degree. She’s aspiring to achieve a Media Production major in Film, television and writing where she can inspire people through her work. Her philosophy is that if you can dream it and work hard for it, you can do it.