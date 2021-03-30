Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Old T.V. Series, New Announcements.

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the creators of Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, recently announced a new Avatar TV series as well as a new Avatar movie. The recent announcement was made in Burbank, California on February 24, 2021.

It has been 16 years since Avatar: The Last Airbender came out. The animated TV series follows a 12-year-old boy named Aang and his friends as they try to save the world. The TV show came out in February 2005 and grew in popularity among fans of all ages.

However, the series ended in 2008. Four years later, DiMartino and Konietzko created The Legend of Korra set 70 years after Avatar: The Last Airbender.

DiMartino and Konietzko announced that the new series and movie will follow more of Avatar Aang’s background. Other details about the new TV series and movie have not been released yet.

While details are still being worked on and released in regards to the new movie and series, this announcement is still something that fans of the older Avatar TV series can look forward to and enjoy.