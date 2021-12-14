Adele’s New Album 30

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Photo Courtesy of Columbia Records.

30 is the fourth studio album of the English singer and composer Adele, released on November 19th. The album hit the number one spot in many countries, with pop, jazz, and soul ballads; the singer addresses her divorce and motherhood.

Adele wrote the album between 2018 and 2020 after her failed marriage. The producers included in the album are Greg Kurstin, Tobias Jesso Jr., Shellback, and Max Martin, who had previously worked with the singer. American jazz pianist Erroll Garner is featured on the album on the song “All Night Parking,” making him the first guest in Adele’s discography.

“Easy On Me” is the lead single of the album, having more than 40 million reproductions on the first day in the US alone; the single is a ballad pop with deep lyrics according to the prestigious magazine “The Times,” the single is the biggest comeback of the year.

The promotional campaign for the album included a CBS concert special, “Adele One Night Only,” with an interview on the American talk show “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” Also, Adele will start a Las Vegas residency, “Weekends with Adele.”