An Opportunity for Change

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Photo courtesy of Utah Food Bank

Enactus is the world’s largest experiential learning platform dedicated to creating a better world, while developing the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders and social innovators. The Enactus network of global business, academic and student leaders is unified under the vision of creating a better and more sustainable world.

In this sense, its mission is to engage the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders to use innovation and business principles to improve the world.

Enactus has come to Snow College under the leadership of Sebastian Davila, an international student from Honduras who has proposed to promote this project in order to help improve the Ephraim community and its surroundings, by assessing the needs of its most vulnerable people.

Sebastian strongly believes in the Enactus slogan that states “we believe in investing in students who take action for others to create a better world for all of us”. He also said that “within the current context, where the COVID-19 pandemic has affected and deteriorated the situation of our community, we are looking for students and volunteers who want to participate and make a real change through their actions, help and kindness”.

Likewise, the vice president of the club Nicolas Jaimes Delgado (an international student from Colombia) has said that “here, at Enactus, we need help from everyone, not only the Snow College students, staff and faculty, but from the whole Ephraim community.

We not only want to tackle the hungry children but we also want to teach them about nutrition and feed them in a more healthy way. Our goal is to keep those children from starving but we also want them to live a long and healthy life”.

Guided by educators and supported by business leaders, the student team conducts community needs assessments, identifies potential solutions to complex problems, and implements community impact projects. These results in communities that benefit from collaboration and fresh innovation, plus students gain valuable experience to advance their personal and professional lives.

Currently, Enactus has partnered with the Sanpete Food Pantry – whose mission is to make sure that no one goes hungry in the community – to provide both logistical and advertising support that helps expand its reach and impact, as well as raise awareness in the community.

They take donations from local individuals and businesses and use them to fight hunger in Sanpete County, distributing them to the most vulnerable families – they also stop in Ephraim and Gunnison on a regular basis to reach those who cannot reach them.

An annual series of regional and national competitions showcases the impact of Enactus teams, assessed by global business leaders. National champion teams advance to the prestigious Enactus World Cup for competition, collaboration, and celebration.

Enactus members share the ability to see opportunities everywhere, the goal is to uncover unused resources and transform them into business models that stimulate local economies.