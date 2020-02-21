Athlete Highlight: Trey Farrer

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Trey Farrer, a standout player on Snow College’s men’s basketball team, shared an inside view of his team and successes over the 2019 – 2020 season. Farrer, a graduate of Pineview High School in St. George, has had an incredible freshman season and was recently named the Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week after averaging 19.5 points and six rebounds for two games on the week.

Photo by Jacob Clawson

The Badger Basketball team has had its fair share of success during the season with a recent five straight winning streak as they approach the region tournament. Farrer comments on the progress his team has made with each game.

“Currently, we sit in second place in a really competitive conference and considering how young we are, I’ve been super impressed. Everyone has an idea of what their role is and what they are responsible for doing. I think we are in a really good spot moving forward.”

With each player playing their role, Farrer has been able to tackle his responsibility as well. ”When I play, I try not only to perform to the best of my abilities, but I really want my team to get to the top with me. I’ve got some amazing teammates that really push me and hold me accountable so I try and return the favor.”

Farrer goes on to say that to be successful, he focuses on the task at hand, helping him give 100 percent to the team. With this kind of dedication to the game as well as to his team, it’s no wonder that Farrer is performing at his top level while leading the Badgers on a winning streak, approaching the region tournament.

