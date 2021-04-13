Badger Volleyball Headed to Nationals

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Badger Volleyball is headed to nationals after winning the Region XVII Championship.

After an amazing comeback against Southern Idaho, the Badgers just needed one more win to take the region.

On this win, Coach Reynolds stated, “After last night’s win, I’m not sure how many people saw this one coming today, maybe everyone thought we’d be tired or that we would be mentally and physically exhausted after such a tough match last night, but this is tournament season.”

Renolds continues, “We’ve learned a thing or two about showing up for the big games over the past couple years. You have to come ready to play every time you step on the court. We talked to our team about that, and talked about just taking one point at a time, or even just one serve, one pass, one set, or one swing at a time.”

Finishing his quote Renolds adds, “Whatever was needed to stay focused on what it was that we came here to do.”

Reynolds was named Coach of the Year for Region XVII for the second year in a row.

The championship game was a match between Snow and Utah State Eastern. The Badgers’ serves and kills helped them ground the Eagles.

Lydia Montague led the Badgers with 16 kills on 27 attempts to hit. Montague was also named Tournament MVP and Region XVII Player of the Year.

Montague, Bridgett Talia, and Macie Gordon were each named players on the Region XVIII All-Tournament Team.

The Badgers will head to NJCAA Nationals as the third seed, the highest seed in program history.

They will take on Barton County Community College on Thursday April 15, beginning at 9 a.m. (CT) in West Plains, Mo.

Students can support their Badgers by watching on njcaa.org/network.

Volleyball team and coaches celebrating after a big win at regions and are now headed to nationals. Photo courtesy of Snow College website.