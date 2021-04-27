Badgers Hit the Pickleball Courts

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Snow College’s newly formed Pickleball Club hit the courts!

According to the Economist, Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States. Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. The game is played outside or inside on a tennis like court with a net and a paddle. Pickleball is a more player friendly game that allows a wider range of people to participate.

Here at Snow College the Pickleball Club encourages members to stay active and meet new friends while enjoying the fun game of Pickleball. The club meets every Tuesday at 6pm to play at the Ephraim City Courts at the Ephraim City Park. Kolya Veschenko, a student here at Snow College, shares his experience playing with the club, “It was my first time playing Pickleball but I had a lot of fun!” Venschenko also enjoyed the social aspect, “I didn’t have to be super good to have fun and meet new people!”

Like tennis and ping pong, the game can be played individually or with a partner. The club is always open to all students who wish to play from all experience levels. Katie Jacobsen, the President of the Club, says “Come play and have fun with us! Everyone is welcome!”

As the weather warms up more and more Snow College students will be out on the courts meeting new friends, having fun and playing pickleball.