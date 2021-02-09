Badgers Spread Kindness Around Campus

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

On February 8-12, Wellness Advocates are putting together Random Acts of Kindness Week so badgers can learn about more ways to be kind to each other, nature, and themselves.

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday Snow College Wellness Advocates will be at the bell tower handing flyers and other items out to students. The Wellness Center is also putting together a photo contest from January 25- February 9: Snow College students can enter the nature photo contest for a chance to win a bracelet.

Kassie Bishop is a Wellness Advocate in charge of Random Acts of Kindness Week at Snow College. Bishop claims, “everyone in this world benefits from kindness. People benefit by being helped and people gain personal benefits too [such as] improved self-esteem and [a sense of] purpose in life. Kindness just makes the world a better place.”

Bishop also shares what events will be happening throughout kindness week. On Monday, the theme is to be kind to others, and she says,“[wellness advocates] will be handing out flyers with different ways people can be kind [to others]. If [students] fill out the flyer and return the flyer they will get candy.”The theme of Wednesday is to be kind to nature: “wellness advocates will be giving out pots, dirt, and seeds so [students] can take the items home and plant.” Friday, the theme is to be kind to yourself: “wellness advocates will be handing out Rice Krispie treats with a yoga activity Zoom link on the back.”

Even though Snow College’s Random Acts of Kindness Week ends on the 12 of February. Badgers don’t have to stop spreading around kindness.