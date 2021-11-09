Baldwin Kills Cinematographer

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Alec Baldwin. People.com

Two days ago, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She was 42.

The incident occurred on a New Mexico film set for the 19th century western “Rust” film. Hutchins was shot while working, she was flown to a hospital by helicopter but died of her injuries.

Baldwin also injured 48-year-old director Joel Souza; he was taken from the scene by ambulance.

Police say they are investigating and that there are no charges. It is reported that Santa Fe sheriff and detectives have spoken with Baldwin.

A spokesman for Baldwin said the incident has involved the misfiring of a prop gun.

It’s been reported by Fox News that the crewmember that gave Baldwin the gun, has previously been the subject of a safety complaint. It’s also been reported that when Baldwin was handed the firearm, it was announced as a “cold gun”, meaning that it was an unloaded weapon.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin said on Twitter.

In a Fox News article by Tyler McCarthy, McCarthy wrote that Baldwin, who is a producer on the upcoming film, met with Hutchins’ husband and nine-year-old son Saturday at a hotel in Santa Fe, New Mexico where the actor had been staying during filming. Baldwin and Hutchins’ husband were seen embracing in an emotional meeting.