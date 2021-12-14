Book Recommendation with Jayleen

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

A bit of the book’s aesthetic. Photo courtesy of GeorgiatheBookOwl.home.blog

The final book recommendation of the semester comes from acclaimed author Holly Black, a fantasy book known as “The Cruel Prince.” The Cruel Prince is the first book in the Folk of the Air series, and is not unlike Game of Thrones, although the target audience centers on young adults. The protagonist of the story, Jude Duarte, proves herself a character with moral ambiguity who specializes herself in favor of sarcasm, and swords. The main synopsis of the story goes that at the age of seven she was stolen away to a magical, immortal-filled land where being mortal brings nothing but problems. After having spent 10 years in this supernatural, mystical world, Jude comes to one desire she’d like to fulfill: to belong at the High Court of Faerie. Her biggest obstacle, Prince Cardan, proves himself to be “the youngest and wickedest son of the High King” who will stop at nothing to make sure that the outcast Jude is is never accepted into society.

Jude undergoes a journey that might prove to be all-too-familiar, one filled with countless mistakes, but she strives to learn from the consequences of each and every single one. A journey where she has to learn the game of politics, the art of treachery and bloodshed. This book promises to be an enjoyable read to anyone who enjoys books immersed in fantasy worlds, with lovely descriptions of the land the story is set in and the people who inhabit it.