By Campus Candids April 27, 2021

Campus Candids April 27

  • Students dancing the cowboy chacham and enjoying Homecoming events. Photo by Shayla Danielson.
  • Students celebrate Homecoming by swinging in the rain. Photo by Shayla Danielson.
  • Amanda Diaz and Sarah Young trying out the new sitting area on campus. Photo courtesy of Rhyme Steeb.
  • Snow College Volleyball team celebrates a victory over Tyler. Photo courtesy of Lydia Montague.
  • Shad Pulsipher and Max Christensen III admire the view as Badgers win in Pennsylvania. Photo courtesy of Max Christensen III.
  • Emily Parnell, Hannah His, and Hilaria Delgado enjoy the Union music and BBQ. Photo by Emily Parnell.
  • Emily Parnell and Hilaria Delgado won foam fingers at the Homecoming Tailgate. Photo by Emily Parnell.
  • Students directed a teammate in the ropes course portion of the Amazing Race. Photo by MaKenna Harmon.
  • Team four trying to quickly mold a Badger out of play dough. Photo by MaKenna Harmon.

My name is Danielle Pidcock! I am a student at Snow college where I have been studying communications and will be graduating this semester with my associates in science as well as a certificate of proficiency in communications. I have been part of the Snowdrift team for about two years and love every part of it. I joined for my love of writing and how it can influence people for the greater good. Hopefully my articles, though they may just be about events here at Snow, will influence readers in a way to love and cherish the life they have been given.

