Campus Candids February 8th 2022

By Campus Candids February 8, 2022

A group of students ran to a concert for the weekend. Photo courtesy of Amber Jurado.
The Tai Chi club organize to practice stress reduction through flowing movements. Photo Courtesy of Eden Boylan.
Bale Latino club attendees play limbo to warm up. Photo Courtesy of Manuel Buitrago.
Emily Parnell and Hannah Hix enjoy a weekend ski trip in Logan, Utah. Photo courtesy of Emily Parenll.
Roommates enjoy Luau at Institute while adorned with props. Photo Courtesy of Marylee Giddings.
Ephraim Fiiz employees ready to serve community. Photo courtesy of Hailey Einzinger.
Students line up in preparation for the upcoming battle. Photo courtesy of Abigail Watson.

