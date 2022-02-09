By Sandy Cox Campus Candids February 8, 2022 Campus Candids February 8th 2022 Don't forget to like and share! 🙂Facebook0Twitter0 A group of students ran to a concert for the weekend. Photo courtesy of Amber Jurado. The Tai Chi club organize to practice stress reduction through flowing movements. Photo Courtesy of Eden Boylan. Bale Latino club attendees play limbo to warm up. Photo Courtesy of Manuel Buitrago. Emily Parnell and Hannah Hix enjoy a weekend ski trip in Logan, Utah. Photo courtesy of Emily Parenll. Roommates enjoy Luau at Institute while adorned with props. Photo Courtesy of Marylee Giddings. Ephraim Fiiz employees ready to serve community. Photo courtesy of Hailey Einzinger. Students line up in preparation for the upcoming battle. Photo courtesy of Abigail Watson. Share on: Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google + Previous articleWho is Paying? You? Me? Both? You may also like December 14, 2021 Campus Candids December 2021 April 27, 2021 Campus Candids April 27 Be first to comment Click here to cancel reply. Cancel replyComment Name * Email * Website Solve : * 17 + 20 = Δ