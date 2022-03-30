By Campus Candids March 29, 2022

Campus Candids March 29th 2022

  • A group of Badgers living it up over Spring Break on the busy Las Vegas strip. Photo courtesy of Valerie Jackson.
  • Insane optical illusions done by Oliver Swanson and his friend over spring break. Photo Courtesy of Oliver Swanson.
  • Dr. Wright is all smiles after finally finding an Eleanor from the Good Place Funko Pop. Photo by Jayleen Sandoval.
  • Christian Ayers, Cody Brown, Jazon Duersch, Caden Baileu,
  • Benjamin “Vengeance” Vance channels his inner child on the carousel ride in Central Park. Photo by Anna Mower.
  • Student Nicolas Alvarado snowboarding with his best friends at Eagle Point resort. Photo courtesy of Nicolas Alvarado.
Marylee Giddings take a moment in class to improve her mental health with a cute puppy. Photo by Autumn Rose.

