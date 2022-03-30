By Lillian Wade Campus Candids March 29, 2022 Campus Candids March 29th 2022 Don't forget to like and share! 🙂Facebook0Twitter0 A group of Badgers living it up over Spring Break on the busy Las Vegas strip. Photo courtesy of Valerie Jackson.Insane optical illusions done by Oliver Swanson and his friend over spring break. Photo Courtesy of Oliver Swanson. Dr. Wright is all smiles after finally finding an Eleanor from the Good Place Funko Pop. Photo by Jayleen Sandoval.Christian Ayers, Cody Brown, Jazon Duersch, Caden Baileu, Benjamin “Vengeance” Vance channels his inner child on the carousel ride in Central Park. Photo by Anna Mower.Student Nicolas Alvarado snowboarding with his best friends at Eagle Point resort. Photo courtesy of Nicolas Alvarado. Marylee Giddings take a moment in class to improve her mental health with a cute puppy. Photo by Autumn Rose. Share on: Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google + Previous articleAnnual Noyes Building Pumpkin Day Next articleMen’s Basketball Season Recap You may also like February 8, 2022 Campus Candids February 8th 2022 December 14, 2021 Campus Candids December 2021 Be first to comment Click here to cancel reply. Cancel replyComment Name * Email * Website Solve : * 4 × 13 = Δ