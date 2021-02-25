By Campus Candids February 25, 2021

  • Shad Pulsipher, football player, proposing to Jess Lane, soccer player, on Snow Colleges very own football field. Photo courtesy of Max Christensen III
  • Snow College Football team regroups for the Coach’s pep talk before the big win against Iowa Central. Photo courtesy of Max Christensen III.
  • Kyle Brenchley and Grant Kennington going over the schedule for Snow TV. Photo courtesy of Kyle Brenchley
  • Kolya Vashenko, Aubree Jacobson, Lexi Bird, and Kyle Brenchley take a quick trip to Arches National Park. Photo courtesy of Kyle Brenchley.
  • Kyle Brenchley, Kolya Vashenko, Lexi Bird, Aubree Jacobson, and Adrian Villa enjoy the view of Delicate Arch. Photo courtesy of Kyle Brenchley.
  • Snow College students celebrating Mardi Gras with free cake and eye masks. Nothing but smiles came from the sweet treats and music. Photo by Taylor Davies.
  • Harrison Manu, Shad, Pulsipher, Jess Lane, Cade Parrish, James Deboe, Max Christensen III and Thomas Williams help Pulsipher with his proposal to Jess. Photo Courtesy of Max Christensen III.
  • Roomates Melanie Rodas, Angela Garcia, Juani Gomez, and Emily Parnell getting ready for a girls night in. Photo by Emily Parnell.

My name is Danielle Pidcock! I am a student at Snow college where I have been studying communications and will be graduating this semester with my associates in science as well as a certificate of proficiency in communications. I have been part of the Snowdrift team for about two years and love every part of it. I joined for my love of writing and how it can influence people for the greater good. Hopefully my articles, though they may just be about events here at Snow, will influence readers in a way to love and cherish the life they have been given.

