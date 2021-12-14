Justice System Chaos

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Over a week ago, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in a trial that involved two deaths. Protests occurred not long after the decision was made. In the two weeks of testimony and evidence, defense attorneys were able to convince the court that Rittenhouse was innocent.

The long process of this whole situation started back in August of 2020, when Rittenhouse went to Kenosha, Wisconsin with an AR-15-style rifle. According to an article by the Washington Post, Rittenhouse insisted he was protecting a business and rendering first aid.

According to an article by Becky Sullivan of npr.org, he said he feared for his life when the two men he shot chased him. “Mr. Rosenbaum was chasing me. He said he was going to kill me if he got me alone. I was alone. I was running from him. I pointed it at him, and it didn’t stop him from continuing to chase me,” Rittenhouse said.

In another well known trial, three men were convicted of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. In an article by Russ Bynum of the AP, Arbery’s father had to leave the courtroom after shouting for joy when the charges were read by the judge. At the reading of the last charges, Arbery’s mother quietly pumped her fists. “He didn’t do anything but run and dream,” she said. It’s reported in this article that the McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped into their truck to pursue Arbery after seeing him running outside. William Bryan, the neighbor, got into his own truck and joined the McMichaels. He then would record cell phone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery.

A little over a month ago, Nikolas Cruz plead guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder. Cruz was the perpetrator of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018. In court, Judge Elizabeth Scherer read each murder victim’s name aloud before asking Cruz how he wished to plead. Cruz replied “guilty” for every count. The judge would then discuss his minimum sentence would most likely be life in prison, which would not provide parole. Cruz said he understood the sentence. He also said that he wishes the victim’s families to decide his sentence. “I believe it’s your decision to decide where I go, and whether I live or die. Not the jury’s. I believe it’s your decision. I’m sorry.”