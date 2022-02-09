Cheslie Kryst Former Miss USA Dies at Age 30

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Kryst accepting her title. Photo courtesy of insider.com

Cheslie Kryst’s body was found outside a high-rise apartment building near New York’s Times Square. Her death was being investigated as a suicide, the police department said.

“Extra,” the television program where Ms. Kryst was a correspondent for the show, provided a statement from her family that said Ms. Kryst “embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on the show.”

Before her death, Ms. Kryst shared a picture on her social media with the caption, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

Former Miss USA 2019 was also an advocate for mental health awareness and body positivity.

If you or someone that you know is struggling and needs help. Please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Help is available 24/7.