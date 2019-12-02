Christmas Spectacular Music Concert With Guest Artist Jonatha Brooke

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

On December 5, 2019, the Horne School of Music will perform their annual Christmas Spectacular, with special guest artist Jonatha Brooke.

The concert will feature several familiar pieces, such as I Saw Three Ships and Angel’s From the Realm Of Glory sung by the college choirs, with numbers performed by Union and Jonatha Brooke included as well.

“As soon as we were done with [Marriage of Voices] we started working on Christmas,” Dr Michael Huff, Director of Choral Activities, says. “It takes a couple months to put everything together.” The concert took about half of the semester to prepare for, and is at least the second concert like this for the students involved.

The choir is also pleased to have Jonatha Brooke, a Massachusetts-born singer-songwriter whose songs have earned her world-wide acclaim, and been featured in film and on television. “She’s in the middle of a real successful career,” Huff says. “She’s going to do a lot of her own stuff, she’s going to do eight songs on the show, seven of which are either her own or songs on which she’s collaborated on.” Brooke has performed and done workshops at the college before and will be further collaborating with the jazz ensemble, the orchestra, and the choirs.

“What we want people to know is that we have a world-class school of music here at Snow College, and that every year that school of music performs a spectacular christmas show that is on par with anything that you can see anywhere,” Huff says.

The show will start at 7:30 pm on December 5. Tickets have sold out fast in years past, and are expected to this year as well.

