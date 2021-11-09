Continuing Ed Offers Women’s Safety Classes

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Continuing Education is offering three women’s safety classes in the coming weeks. The Beauty of Boundaries on November 17, Dating the Enemy: Identifying the Predatory Interview on November 10, and Warriors in Heels on December 4.

Kenley Steck, director of Continuing Ed, had this to say when asked about the purpose of the classes, “Continuing Ed is designed to further an individual’s personal and professional knowledge throughout life.”

These classes are being taught by Shayne Burton who, in her own words, is a “victim turned victorious”. Burton is a speaker, life coach, and author. She says her biggest accomplishments “involve the creation and implementation of over a dozen training [courses] and seminars surrounding womens’ self-defense.”

Self-defense can be quite important for women on college campuses. According to RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network), a sexual violence help line, college-aged women are three times more likely to experience sexual violence than all other women. More than 26% of women at two-year colleges will report some type of sexual violence before they graduate.

Taking theses classes could help Badgers prevent and avoid sexual violence.

For more information about these and other classes, and to register, visit https://www.snow.edu/community/continuinged/index.html.