Continuing Education is Changing, Here’s how

Kenley Steck working hard at his office in the business building. Photo by Lillian Wade.

Snow College’s Continuing Education (CED), a program that provides lifelong learning and skills to the Snow College region, is refocusing on the community’s needs with changes coming as early as May.

The program, which has previously been centered on lifestyle classes, is now opting to offer more classes for professional development.

According to Continuing Education Director Kenley Steck, the program has decided on a multifaceted approach for these changes. The three main focuses for Continuing Education are; putting CED students in select college classes at a reduced fee for no credit, micro-credential badges, and online module courses. This doesn’t mean the lifestyle classes are over, CED will continue to offer many of the community’s favorites such as art and gardening.

Micro-credentialing is defined by the National Education Association as, “a short, competency-based recognition that allows a student to demonstrate mastery in a particular area.” Snow College has plans to offer many options for microcredentials. Some of the options they’re looking into are, heavy equipment certification, office skills and workplace communication.

The program will offer many online courses such as customer service and project management.

The Snow College Continuing Education team has expressed how excited they are for these changes, Steck says, “This new rollout has been my project since day one. My team and I have worked tirelessly to better fulfill the needs in this alternate education pathway.”

If these changes sound interesting or appealing, give CED Director Kenley Steck a call at, 435-283-7375.