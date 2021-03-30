COVID-19 Anniversary

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. Last year the confirmed cases of COVID-19 stood at 125,000 and now that number has risen to 117 million cases including 2.6 million deaths.

Now, the world has been introduced to the vaccine and it seems that the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to a close. After a long and hard year, let’s recap on what is going on since the “two- week break” in March of last year.

At the beginning of the virus, the world began life indoors and nature began to thrive. In Italy, dolphins were able to be seen in places which they hadn’t been in years. In addition to less water pollution in places, some parts of the world were also able to experience cleaner air due to fewer people out on the streets.

As the year went on and people began to realize how serious the virus is, many people lost their jobs and dealt with a road full of pain and hardships. Looking at statistics on the internet shows that over 20 million people lost their jobs due to the pandemic. This mass of unemployment hasn’t been seen since The Great Depression in the 1930s.

Despite the hardships that the world has faced through the pandemic, Snow College has found a way to continue having in-person classes even though many other colleges in the state didn’t. While this past year has definitely not been as fun as past school years, students are encouraged to keep their heads up with hope for a fantastic fall semester.