Holidays Celebrated in December

December is always filled with festive fun and snowball fights, but what are the different ways to celebrate this holiday season? Well, for starters there is Christmas, which is well celebrated around the world, in many different ways. Next up there is Hanukkah, which is celebrated by the Jewish community. It is a celebration that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. It is celebrated over an eight period of days. Kwanzaa is next up to bat. It is celebrated in a seven-day period and involves lots of feasts and songs and dances. Then we have Boxing Day which typically is only celebrated in a couple of countries. It originated from the United Kingdom and takes place on December 26th. Omisoka is the next one. It is celebrated on New Year’s Eve and is considered the second most important day in Japanese culture.

This is just the start of the many holidays celebrated all over the world during the month of December. Lillian Wade, a freshman at Snow College, said “I celebrate Christmas with my family, I like it because I get to spend quality time with extended family and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.” Not only holidays are for religious beliefs but for times for celebrations. Keomy Robles says “I love Christmas because I get to spend time with my family! We spend Christmas Eve together playing games, eating amazing food, and surprising the little ones with Santa. Then on Christmas day, we all get together and exchange presents while drinking hot chocolate and eating panettone.”