Healthy Relationships Simpsons in The Simpsons

Marge and Homer Simpson ride off into the sunset together. Photo courtesy of Fox Now

Why are Homer and Marge still together? They are so different, they have so many problems but they are like Mary Jane and Peter Parker, Romeo and Giulietta, Bonnie and Clyde, they are meant for each other. How do Homer and Marge manage to stay together despite the issues and what advice can they give us?

First of all, the Simpsons accept each other’s shortcomings. Homer has been in a lot of trouble with police, his method of bringing up Barny is questionable. But Marge loves him and sees the good sides of Homer. The father of the family sacrifices a lot for his close people. He quits his job in the bowling center and comes back to the atomic boiler because there he can earn more money for his family.

Sometimes it is hard to find free time to go on a romantic date when you have three kids. But Marge and Homer manage to have their own special time. In one of the episodes, they go on a vacation together.

We can all be tired of socializing and sometimes need time to be alone. Homer meets with his friends; Marge paints when she is not occupied with household chores.

It is also important that they forgive each other. Marge forgives Homer for buying a monkey without talking to her about it, for spending all the money on buying an ambulance.

They always choose each other despite the fact that their relationships can be cold and less patient sometimes. They never abandon each other and are always ready to fight for each other.

This is how Marge and Homer teach us about healthy relationships. But what can Professor Schiffman, a father of 5 children who has been married for 28 years, say about building healthy relationships? “Good communication makes healthy relationships. And the secret to them is thinking about other people who you love and doing nice things for them.” Moreover, Professor Schiffman agrees that Homer and Marge are good examples of healthy relationships. He says that if “you love someone, you try to look for good qualities and forgive their weaknesses.” And we can see that Marge and Homer do exactly the same.

Prof. Jacob L. Thomas, Ph.D. also says that healthy relationships are all about talking openly and honestly. “If you hide something, you damage the relationships,” says Thomas. “Like the Simpsons you need to choose over and over each other, you need to choose to trust them and to love them,” underlines Professor Thomas.

“Love isn’t hopeless. Look, maybe I’m no expert on the subject, but there was one time I got it right.” So, let’s believe Homer’s words and never give up on love.