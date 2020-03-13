Helping a Fellow Badger Through QPR

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

It’s difficult to know when someone is struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts, and some people may feel lost on what to do to help. The Wellness Center at Snow College promotes and trains in what it’s called QPR: Question, Persuade and Refer. These are 3 steps that anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. Just like people train in CPR to help save thousands of lives each year, people can train in QPR and learn how to recognize the warning signs of suicide before a crisis occurs and in the process, save a life.

The Wellness Center at Snow College is there for any student struggling with a mental illness or seeking advice on how to help someone with depression and suicidal thoughts. With QPR, a person is able to recognize the warning signs of suicide, know how to offer hope, and know how to get help and save a life.

Rachelle Holbrooke, Manager of the Wellness Center at Snow College, shared her opinion about QPR and it’s importance on suicide prevention, “We value every life at Snow College,” she says, “I wish we could train everyone in QPR.” If interested in being trained in QPR, Rachelle encourages students to call or visit the Wellness Center at Snow College.

The center is located in one of the portables next to the Business Building, and the phone number is 435 – 283 -7136.

