Movie Promo for House of Gucci. Photo courtesy of wwd.com

House Of Gucci is a new biographical crime drama film directed by Ridley Scott. The movie took place in Italy, telling the story of the famous family “Gucci.” Inspired by the 2001 book “The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden.

The movie follows different talents. Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, Jared Letto as Adam Driver. They are the leading characters of the film telling the story of a romance in Italy and how it transforms into a fight for the famous brand “Gucci.” The film is a brilliant drama having different emotions stated by the reputable magazine “Telegraph.”

The film was announced in 2019 to have its date of release. The production was delayed due to the Covid pandemic. After two years, the movie had its worldwide premiere on November 24th. The feature made more than 60 million dollars in its first week, 30 million in the U.S alone.