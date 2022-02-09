Jayleen’s Book Review

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Book Cover. Photo courtesy of Amazon.

With the beginning of a new year comes a new semester, and with a new semester comes a new book recommendation.

“Think Like A Monk” by Jay Shetty is a book that has the capability of improving each reader with the skills and capacity to shape themselves into the people they wish to become.

Shetty shares the wisdom he learned as a monk to help the readers live their lives with purpose. He offers a unique perspective along with exercises one can implement into their everyday lives. For example, in one of the early chapters Shetty asks what it is that the reader prioritizes in their life. An exercise he put along with it is to log how one spends their time and money. From there the reader can analyze and reevaluate their priorities.

According to publishersweekly.com, “Shetty covers a wide range of topics, including diffusing fear, reconsidering career direction, and improving relationships.”

For any Badgers seeking to add some “oomph” into their willpower in seeing their resolutions through this year, Shetty’s advice is a great place to start.