Lady Badgers Couldn’t Make it Past Semi-Finals in Regional Tournament

The Lady Badgers took to Twin Falls, Idaho from February 27-29 in an effort to claim the region championship, in the Region XVIII Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Starting off the tournament with a bang, Snow was able to take down Colorado Northwestern for the fourth straight time this season, by seventeen points. Gaining an early lead against the Spartans, Snow didn’t hold anything back, shooting upwards of 53.3 percent from the field.

Sydney Pilling. Photo by Jacob Clawson

While the Spartans were able to nip at the heels of the Lady Badgers most of the game, the Lady Badgers really took off in the fourth period, scoring 21 points to cement their lead and kick the Spartans out of the tournament.

Shawnee Simpson was credited with a double-double game, scoring 12 points and an impressive 19 rebounds. Sydney Pilling led the team in points scored though, as she walked away with 20 of her own. Reagan Yamauchi followed behind with 8 points, 4 steals and 7 turnovers.

In a post-game interview, head coach Mike Russell had nothing but amazing things to say about his players. “Syd shot really well tonight, and hopefully she can continue.” He continued with some comments on the game’s MVP as well. “Shawnee is such a hard worker and so determined … she’s one that really carried us with two-thirds of our rebounds. That’s a lot.” Russell also took some time to mention Reagan Yamauchi and explain his thoughts on the upcoming match-up.

With Colorado Northwestern behind them, Snow moved onto the region semifinals against the No.1 Seed, Salt Lake Community College.

In a game that proved to be disastrous for both teams, Snow suffered their last loss of the season, against the nationally ranked Bruins. Both Snow and SLCC struggled to find the net on most of their shots, as the Lady Badgers finished with a 25 percent shooting average, while the Bruins sported a 44.8 percent average.

The Bruins were able to push their lead after an unforgiving third quarter, where they outscored Snow, 16-5, giving themselves a 20-point cushion to cruise into a victory.

Only Shawnee Simpson was able to hit double digits, with her 14 points, but she claimed her last double-double of the season as Shawnee was also credited with 13 rebounds.

Awa Sidibe, Ashley Scoggin and Jallow Fatoumata, all lead the Bruins in points scored, as well as rebounds against the Lady Badgers to move them into the championship game against the College of Southern Idaho. The Bruins were later able to claim that victory as well, to be crowned the 2020 Region XVIII Champs.

Despite the rough loss to end the season, three Lady Badgers were credited with awards after Thursday’s game. Sydney Pilling and Rachel Roberts were both awarded All-Region Second Team Honors, along with Reagan Yamauchi who was awarded with an All-Region Honorable Mention.

