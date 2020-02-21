Lady Badgers Fall After a Close Game Against the Eagles

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

The Snow College Lady Badgers couldn’t fight it out as they suffered their last loss against Utah State Eastern last Thursday, February 13, despite claiming the lead multiple times over.

After a strong start against the Eagles, Snow found themselves pulling ahead, and took the lead to finish off the first quarter due to Reagan Anderson’s buzzer beater 3-pointer. Second quarter didn’t offer much to the Lady Badgers as Sydney Pilling’s possession saving dive caused an accident with the games audio and scoreboard systems, throwing off the momentum, allowing the Eagles to pull ahead 34-30 at the half.

The lady badgers came out fighting to regain their lead in the second half, and not even three minutes into the quarter, they found what they were looking for. All the while, their lead shooter, Micah Gustafson, took to the bench after a rough elbow to the eye.

Snow did all they could to keep the lead, but the Eagles prevailed and found their way up to a tie as the teams worked their way into the final period of the game.

Sophomore guard, Sydney Pilling, runs through the Eagle’s defence to score a lay-up. Photo by Jacob Clawson

To Snow’s dismay, the Eagles kept their momentum from the previous quarter and played toe to toe with the Lady Badgers, looking for an opening. They found it with a little over four minutes remaining as Utah State Eastern went on a 12-3 run to finish off the Lady Badgers for the final time, 64-59.

The Eagle’s own Margarett Otuafi lead the team, capitalizing on 27 points against the Badger defense with two more players scoring in double digits to give the team an overall shooting percentage of 43.1

Snows sophomore center, Micah Gustafson, was able to find 20 points of her own while sophomore guard Sydney Pilling also had one of the best games of her season, scoring 13 points on six baskets.

After the heartbreaking loss, Head coach, Mike Russell mentioned in a post-game interview, “We just didn’t make enough plays. Micah and Sydney played well but we just made too many mistakes. They made plays where it counted and took their shot at the end. Sure, I know we are making some progress but it’s frustrating to be close. We’ve now lost leads in two of the last three games, so we just gotta keep lugging along and make a run at the tournament.”

Snow will end the conference off this week at home on Thursday, Februrary 20 in Ephraim, before finishing off the season on the road in Rangeley, Colorado. Thursday, Snow will be matched up against the conference number one seed, the Salt Lake Bruins in the Badgers final part of the “Pack the HAC” event. Saturday’s game will be matched up against Colorado Northwestern, who have given Snow two of their last three wins.

Despite finding themselves in last place in the conference, the Lady Badgers will still have the opportunity to fight in the region 18 tournament, which will be held in Twin Falls, Idaho, to prove themselves for a final time before closing off the season.

