Libby Byrd: Alternative Folk Artist in Concert

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Casie Bearden and Libby Byrd performing side by side at Byrd’s senior concert. Photo by Savannah McKenzie

Libby Byrd is graduating from Snow College this year (2021) with her Bachelors of Music with an emphasis in Commercial Music. Because this is her senior year, she was able to perform a senior concert.

Libby Byrd shares, “I started playing piano in 2nd grade. My grandma was my teacher for the first few years. [Then I started playing the] guitar in 7th grade. YouTube was my only teacher. I started taking voice lessons my first year here at Snow. I love all of those things, but songwriting is my truest passion, for sure! I started songwriting in 7th grade.”

On March 4, Byrd had her senior recital in the Eccles Building. Byrd performed a handful of songs from her recently released album Seven Dog-Eared Pages from Chapter Nineteen (2020) as well as a few other of her personal favorite songs. This wasn’t her first time performing in front of a live audience. “I’ve been playing open mics and other little gigs in Utah ever since Junior High.” Byrd shares.

When Libby Byrd released Seven Dog-Eared Pages from Chapter Nineteen her name was Libby Clawson. Since then she has married, and her name changed to Libby Byrd. Her album is available on several streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Byrd’s album consists of seven songs written and composed by her. Byrd shares how she came up with the album title, “I was nineteen when I wrote most of those songs, so I think of them as pages/memories from that year that I don’t want to forget!”Byrd plans on moving to Nashville in two years to continue pursuing her dream.

Libby Clawson’s Spotify scan.

Badgers can help support Byrd’s dream career by downloading and or streaming her work on Apple Music and Spotify. Just search for ‘Libby Clawson’ and find her album Seven Dog-Eared Pages from Chapter Nineteen.