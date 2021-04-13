March Madness Concludes/ Baylor Wins 1st Title in School History

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Monday night Baylor and Gonzaga faced off in the championship game for the NCAA basketball Tournament.

Held in Indianapolis Indiana, the two last standing teams fought for the championship and the greatest achievement in College Basketball. Gonzaga came into the game 31 wins and 0 loses, being the alone undefeated team in all of College Basketball. They recently came off an exciting overtime win versus UCLA, winning the game on a buzzer beating shot. Baylor beat Houston by 19 to reach the Championship game.

Gonzaga were the favorites heading into the game, playing very dominant throughout the season and tournament, but found themselves behind 23-8 in the first half. Baylor came out with a strong defensive strategy which stumped Gonzaga’s high scoring offense. Baylor led the entire game, and had strong performances from Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell, both scoring in double digits while also playing tight defense.

Gonzaga was not able to get their offense going, only shooting 29% from beyond the three-point line, an area where they usually perform well. They were not able to make adjustments to the tight defense played by Baylor. “I was surprised that Gonzaga got stuck. Baylor played them so well,” said Adrain Villa, a Snow College student and basketball fan.

The final score of the game was 86-70 in favor of Baylor. This was the first time in team history that Baylor has won the National Championship, finishing off a very impressive tournament run. When asked about the team’s performance throughout the tournament, Baylor’s Head Coach Scott Drew said, “Our team has been special.”

A special moment indeed for Baylor’s team and school as a whole. They will have plenty of reasons to celebrate moving forward while preparing for next season.