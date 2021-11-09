Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Over 17 badgers have joined the martial arts club and there are still approximately 10 spots left for more people that enjoy MMA. In the words of the club’s president, Roman Gause, “Martial Arts Club is a club in which existing practitioners come to spar with each other and have fun in a totally different place than classes.”

Due to there not being any places to practice in Ephraim, Roman started this club so that people can learn more about martial arts and teach each other. However, this club hasn’t started yet because they are still recruiting people and buying all the materials that they are going to use during their activities.

As Lance Lolo, martial arts club treasurer said: “We are expecting to begin with all club activities after Halloween”. Thus, they are trying to book the blue gym Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 5:30 for all the club members.

Finally, if you are interested in joining Martial Arts Club, you can join by the Snow College app or by emailing its president through gause325@gmail.com.