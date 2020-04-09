Memories of Snow College Looked Back Upon

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Time at college was cut short, yet the memories created will live on. Snow college held many opportunities for students to experience new things. Whether it was homecoming week, Wellness Wednesday activities, Play productions, Club activities, or relationships, students have something to look back upon during this time of quarantine.

For Trevor Bryan, Snow Ambassador, the memories of leadership opportunities and Homecoming week activities come to mind. Bryan states, “Being an ambassador in general! Giving tours, hosting SnowBlasts, that kind of a thing. But more specifically, I’d have to say the drive-in movie when we watched the Sandlot was my favorite!”

Bryan was not the only one to remember things from homecoming week. Ryan Wallintine looks back on memories created individually and events hosted by the college when saying, “Hiking with friends, going shooting, football games and homecoming week were the best.”

The many clubs created by Snow helped provide activities for students to remember and for Collin Nielsen that was one of the best parts. Nielsen explains when asked about his favorite memories from college, “Western Swing of course. But I’d say being able to spend quality time with new friends and meet others.”

Many others agree with Nielson when saying the friendships created had the biggest impact on their college experience. Aubrielle Atkinson, a Badger, states, “Some of my favorite memories are the ones when I just hung out with my roommates and friends, went for drives and jammed out to music, Denn’s and late-night Walmart runs.” Caleb Rassmussen adds to Atkinson when saying, “To be honest my favorite memories are just all the down to earth people that I made relationships with and I got close too.”

College is not just a further education but experiences that make up student’s lives. Snow college helped badgers create and remember this part of their life and during quarantine, Snow offers students things to look back upon.

