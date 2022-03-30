Men’s Basketball Season Recap

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Clayton Southwick throws down for 2 points, creating an exciting atmosphere in the gym. Photo by Snow’s Basketball Instagram.

Hagen Wright searches for teammates to pass to in order to score

against Real Salt Lake Academy. Photo by Lillian Wade.

Snow College’s Men’s Basketball has made it through Nationals and to the end of a great season.

After several intense games during February at Regionals and ending as #2, Badgers headed to Nationals during March in Hutchinson, Kansas. Playing two teams during the tournament, they had an intensely close win against Lee College, winning 83-82 in overtime, and an unfortunate end with a loss of 65-82 to Dodge City.

Overall Badgers performed incredibly through the season, ending with 26 wins and only eight losses, twelve and four of which, respectively, were in their conference. Badgers had two equally long streaks of wins this season, both five wins in a row, the first streak was from Jan 27th through February 10th and the next streak was from Feb 17th through Feb 26th.

A lot of growing, learning, adapting, and excitement happened for Men’s Basketball this season. We congratulate them on their successes, and here’s to many more great seasons at Snow!