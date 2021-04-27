More Minneapolis Turmoil

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

2020 brought turmoil and stress for us all. From the coronavirus and George Floyd’s death. From BLM and riots. From the presidential election and just wondering what the future of the nation will look like. With the future now here, we see 2020 has not left us yet.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer accused of murdering George Floyd, is currently in full swing. With the final week of testimonies finishing up, many watch and wait for a verdict. Chauvin is currently being charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and third-degree manslaughter. With second-degree murder being the worst charge against him, Derek Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison if it holds up. LeRoy Pernell, a professor at FA&MU’s College of Law said, “To say that the whole nation and maybe the world is watching this case is a gross understatement.”

The main argument in this case is how George Floyd died. The prosecution against Chauvin believes George Floyd died because of a lack of oxygen due to Derek Chauvin’s actions, and not from heart failure, Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiologist working with the prosecution, said he found no evidence that Floyd died of a heart attack or drug overdose. “Every indication was that Mr. Floyd had an exceptionally strong heart” Rich said.

For the defense, they see the opposite. Dr. David Fowler, former chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland, said he would have written the death certificate for Floyd very differently, attributing the death to heart disease. An autopsy did reveal drugs and alcohol in his system at the time he died.

The anticipation for this ruling has gotten so large, that NBA commissioner Adam Silver has told the teams to be ready for the impact of this trial. They said the NBA teams and players must also be ready for the possibility of game postponements depending on the final outcome of the trial.