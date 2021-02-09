New Year’s Resolutions, How to Keep Them

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

2020 turning into 2021 means new years resolutions for students following the tradition of the New Years. However, some of these goals never make it past January or February.

Ashlee Robbins, Snow College sophomore, shares her previous and this year’s goals when saying, “Last year I set a goal to read the Book of Mormon and I did and then I set a goal to work out 5 times a week and I did that till the end of summer and then stopped. This year I set a goal to set more goals and to drink more water and become flexible.”

According to Dr. Charles Herrick, Chair of Psychiatry, Nuvance Health, in his article “Why we make (and break) New Year’s resolutions, and 4 tips to help you achieve your goals’ he writes, “Research shows that as many as 50 percent of adults in the United States make New Year’s resolutions, but fewer than 10 percent keep them for more than a few months.”

Dr. Charles Herrick goes into three different psychological related issues people have when it comes to keeping goals;”difficulty breaking old habits, focusing on specific outcomes, and problems with purpose.”

A new goal insists on new behavior or new habits. Breaking old habits is the key to creating new ones and achieving a goal.

While it is taught that having specific goals are important, looking for specific outcomes will hinder your ability to reach an end goal. Celebrate the little success all the way to help stay motivated.

Student’s lives are filled with things like social life, homework, or sleep. If a goal is not more important than an individual’s daily needs than purpose will be lost when prioritizing.

Despite the challenges of setting goals, Sadie Arnold, Snow College student states, “In the past, I’ve made very standard resolutions, like working out a few times a week, or eating better, or even getting eight hours of sleep. Usually I do pretty well within them too but I can’t say that I’ve ever gone one full year staying completely consistent. This year I’ve actually decided to do something a little different. My resolution for this year is to be a better person than I was the day before. To be a little kinder, more loving, more empathetic, and more positive. I hope to fulfill my resolution for this year because it’s something I know I can do as well as make me a better person.”

With January gone, look for personal ways to help stay motivated and keep the new year goals that have been set.