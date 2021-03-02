Nintendo Releases Splatoon 3

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

On February 17, 2021, Nintendo dropped one of their Nintendo Directs, which announced many games including Miitopia, and some new Animal Crossing items. However, the biggest part of the Nintendo Direct was the announcement of Splatoon 3.

Splatoon is a game that was made by Nintendo in 2015 on the Wii U. Then they released the second game, Splatoon 2, on the Nintendo Switch in 2017.

Splatoon is a third-person shooter game with fictional squid-like characters known as Inklings and Octolings. In the game, players play on a team and battle another team by painting around the area’s map. The paint is always brightly coloured and players get a variety of weapons to take people out with. The series has a lot of positive reception for its gameplay, art-style, and music.

While the basic rules of the game are unchanged, some new game mechanics we can expect from Splatoon 3 are being able to launch yourself out of a midair spawner drone and being able to choose where you land. There are also two new ways to move, including a “Squid Roll,” where players can twirl out of ink and a “Squid Surge” which lets players swim up ink-covered walls.

There also seems to be pets added that players are able to customize. They are called Smallfry and there is little known about what they do, but more information will come out soon. The trailer was a big deal to many, and it seemed to cause a lot of excitement among Nintendo fans new and old.

Splatoon is an extremely popular game and getting the third installment is amazing, especially to student, Benjamin Seargeant, who says, “The second I recognized the Inkling I lost my mind. I love Splatoon! The game looks so amazing! I’m very eager to see more about this apocalyptic world and the game in general.” He also talks about how surprised he was at the announcement. “I didn’t think Splatoon 3 would come until the next Nintendo console, but I’m still hyped all the same. It’s a bummer that it doesn’t come out until next year, but I believe it will be worth the wait.” Sergeant is a freshman who is majoring in theatre. He had expressed his joy for Splatoon 3 on the Snow College app.

Splatoon 3 will be released sometime next year in 2022. Old and new fans of the Splatoon universe have a lot to look forward to with the newest installment.