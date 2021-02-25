Picasso at the Lapin Agile is a Success

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

The cast of the show posing for a picture at the end of the show. Photo by Katrina Furr

On February 24 through the 27, students of Snow College had the amazing opportunity to participate in the hilarious comedy Picasso at the Lapin Agile. The students worked extremely hard to tell the story of Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meeting in a cafe set in 1904.

The comedy, written by Steve Martin, is set in a bar where Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meet and discuss the century’s achievements and prospects along with joking about art, science, and sex.

The play was live stream only which allowed the actors to perform without masks. That being said, aspects of the show were more difficult to organize and some people played an even bigger role in the production of this show.

The tech crew put in a lot of work in order to get the set looking nice, making sure the cameras were recording correctly, and making sure the actors were mic’d and dressed correctly. Additionally, the actors and tech crew were tested for COVID-19 before each of the performances in order to keep everyone involved safe.

The director of the show, Trenton Bean, expressed that the show has a lot of “pokers in the fire” meaning there are a lot of moving parts for this show between the 4 cameras, the lighting, and the actors.

The actors and everyone involved are both saddened and relieved at the conclusion of the show. The production has taken a lot of work for both the directors and the actors, but overall, the show has been a huge success.