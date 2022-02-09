Previewing the Upcoming Theatre Season

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Theater Preview – With just weeks left before opening night the Tuck Everlasting cast is hard at work. The play members ran through their show many times at rehearsal to get ready for the big performance. Photo by McKenzie Sacks.

With a new semester comes more theatre! The Snow College Department of Theatre has an eventful spring ahead of them with plenty of performances for students to get involved in and support.

To start off the rest of the season, musical Tuck Everlasting will premiere Feb. 23 and run through Feb. 26, only a few weeks away! The story starts off with a young girl named Winnie Foster, who seeks adventure out in the world beyond the border of her home, and eventually stumbles upon a spring that gives any who drink of its water immortality. This production is being directed by Ed Swidey!

The other main production of the semester will be The Foreigner, which will be directed by Trent Bean. The Foreigner tells the story about a pathologically shy young man, Charlie, who overhears a sinister plot developing around him amongst all sorts of other drama under the guise of the fact that he can’t understand or speak English. The show will have live performances from April 13-16. Another entertaining part of the semester is the LTI shows! Let Them Improvise is Snow’s improv team, a team that puts on a handful of shows during weekends throughout the semester in which the team performs hilarious improv games on the spot whilst receiving prompts from the audience. The first shows this semester are Feb. 4-5 and only cost a dollar to see!

There’s more! Exclusive to the spring semester are the works from student directors in the directing class, who will put on two of their own productions later in the semester as well. A collection of 10-minute plays will debut in March, and a one act play in April. All Badgers are encouraged to come audition and be a part of these! Auditions for both are Feb. 28 and Mar. 21 respectively.

Speaking of, Badger Sarah Danella recently directed her own play, Eleemosynary written by Lee Blessing, which ran Jan. 28-29! The play follows Dorothea, her daughter Artie, and Artie’s daughter Echo, and their relationship with one another as they progress throughout their own life journeys. Sarah had a good experience directing the play, saying, “[it] has been very different, hard but fun at the same time. I took Andy’s directing class last spring and it was probably one of the hardest classes I’ve taken but also one of the most rewarding. I knew I wanted to direct shows in some capacity. Getting my start so early on is truly amazing.”

It’s not too late to get involved! Badgers are welcome to sign-up for any number of theatre classes, from acting to voice and diction, and most importantly, encouraged to attend the live performances!