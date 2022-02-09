Restricted by Books

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Professor Sandra Cox teaching with a textbook. Photo by Lillian Wade

Textbooks do not have a big restriction on professors here at Snow College and this gives more creative output for all students for a better learning environment.

Teachers all across the country spend countless hours and training to get their teaching licenses so that they can help students of all ages to achieve their goals. But one issue that has been identified with teachers recently is teaching out of the book and having a strict policy to stick to the book. This gives less creative lessons in class and students tend to lose interest more quickly. With curiosity in hand leads me to wonder if this issue was happening here at Snow College. When talking to Kristi Stevens, a communication professor, she said,“In my first year here the textbook was a safety net but with more experience and years being here I am more comfortable and I can be more creative and not have as big of a restriction.”

Snow College helps students to achieve their goals and make sure that they understand all the work and priorities for the future, meaning, in a workspace, at home, or even in another classroom setting. Snow College tries it’s hardest to make sure that every student is set up for success. This is another great reason to attend Snow College because professors get to be creative with their classroom and how they work and the learning setup can be different, creative, and fun!