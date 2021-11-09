Rhapsody: Band Concert

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Wind Symphony Performs in Concert. Photo by Rosa.

On Tuesday October 19, both Snow College Bands, the Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band, performed in a concert. Both bands are directed by Dr. David Fullmer. The Symphonic Band opened the concert with three songs. The Wind Symphony closed the concert with three songs, ending with “Rhapsody in Blue” featuring Dr. Trent Hanna on the piano.

The students in the band enjoy performing and sharing their talents with each other. Meg Larson, a member of the Symphonic Band says, “I’ve got to say that my favorite part about the concert was getting to play our music and connecting the audience to us. I also loved getting to play with my new friends on the music we have been working on for a long time.” Overall, the concert was a great success! The players felt confident and played well. The next time the bands will play together in a concert will be December 7th at 5:30pm in the Greenwood Student Center. Students are encouraged and welcome to attend.