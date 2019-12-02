Santa is a “True Badger”

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Students were gathering around to find Chris Cringle joining in on one of Snow College’s traditions: True Badger Night. The song “I saw mommy kissing Santa Claus” hits home to two students, yet instead of a mistletoe, Santa found himself under the bell tower with Martha McKay.

Santa becoming a “True Badger”. Photo by Danielle Pidcock

Although the song is sung by a little boy, siblings, Tanner and Hannah McKay, found themselves singing it this Christmas season. In the same situation as The Jackson 5, the McKay’s creeped down campus on True Badger Night to see their mom kissing Santa Claus.

When asking what he thought about the scene, Tanner states, “I [her son] am appalled by the scandal and when I saw it, I cried out ‘Not again!’” Tanner was not the only one surprised by his moms actions.

Hannah adds, “At first I saw these two people kissing, and I was like dang they are going at it, then I went and hurled in the bushes because I realized it was my mom kissing Santa Claus! I could not believe it, my mom became a true badger before me!”

When asking mother, Martha McKay, she confessed stating, “I have a fetish for cherry cheeks and noses, and I thought my ruby red lips would fit right in.”

Santa’s cheeks are no longer just rosey because of his complexion, but from blushing after being kissed and tickled by Martha.

