Snow Cleans House at DECA

On February 7 and 8, Snow College was represented by the business club at a state-wide event held at SUU. With several nationally qualifying members, and one of our own being the president of the state’s chapter, the Badgers did a very good job this weekend.

DECA is an academic business competition with a wide range of subjects and required skill sets. On the college level, students are given the choice between individual or team competitions as well as a prepared presentation or a case study. A case study is when participants have 30-60 minutes to overview a problem and come up with a solution. That may be a marketing solution, sales solution, accounting, hospitality etc. These students are then judged by a volunteer who is either a professor or a local business professional. After these students are evaluated on their presentation skills and their content, they are ranked in their categories.

The Snow College DECA team at the state level competition at SUU. Photo courtesy of Jarom Christensen

We have a diverse group of students on our team. Speaking a total of 5 languages, representing at least 3 different countries, and various backgrounds within business. This group had a dynamic performance this last weekend, qualifying 10 students to continue to compete at the national level, with Mitchell Miles & Bassam Abuoudeh winning first in event planning.

DECA is also a place of networking. Students get to mingle with students from other schools with unique skill sets that are different from their own. We get the chance to expand our vision, and truly hone real life skills that will help us perform later in life.

