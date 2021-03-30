Snow College Athletics: An Overview

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

With several spring sports wrapping up their seasons and others just beginning, the spring athletic schedule remains busy as ever.

Football finally begins their season in Iowa, at Iowa Western Community College. With a fresh record and a long-anticipated start, the game between Iowa (#2) and Snow College (#10) should be a good one.

Men’s Basketball, currently ranked first in conference standings, is wrapping up their season with a 13-7 record overall and an 8-5 record in conference play. With two more conference games scheduled at Colorado Northwestern (March 25) and Utah State University Eastern (March 27) respectively, their region tournament is scheduled to begin on April 8 in Richfield, Utah.

Women’s Basketball is also wrapping up their 14-5 and 9-4 season this week and have the same schedule as Men’s Basketball for the rest of conference. The region tournament is also scheduled for the eighth in Richfield.

Men’s Soccer will begin their season shortly on March 26 in Paradise Valley: Arizona versus Paradise Valley Community College. As they are now in tournament play, their next game will be the next day on the 27th, against Phoenix College.

Women’s Soccer will follow the same schedule, and the team is looking forward to the tournament in Arizona, which will also begin their spring season.

Softball is mid-season with an 8-9 overall record and a 3-1 in conference. With two upcoming home games against Salt Lake Community College back-to-back on March 26 and 27, the Lady Badgers are looking at a long season that will continue on into May. The home games on the 26th are scheduled for 1:00pm and 3:00pm, and are scheduled for 12:00pm and 2:00pm the next day on the 27th.

Volleyball is looking to finish up their season as well, with two more conference games scheduled this week. With a 19-2 overall record and a 7-1 conference record, they will be heading into the region tournament with a #1 ranking in conference and a #3 national ranking.

On March 24, they will be playing SLCC in Salt Lake City, Utah and will then be traveling up to Twin Falls, Idaho for their last conference game against College of Southern Idaho.