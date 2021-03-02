Snow College Sports Season Overview

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Snow College football team playing Air Force Prep. Photo courtesy of Max Christensen III

With COVID-19 affecting all regular sports seasons and pushing everything to the spring, Snow College is looking at a very busy schedule regarding Badger athletics.

A few sports are already in the midst of conference play, including Men’s and Women’s Basketball, as well as Volleyball. Men’s Basketball is at an 8-2 record with a solid undefeated 3-0 record in conference play (as of February 18). Women’s is close behind with a 7-2 record on the season with a 2-1 record in conference play (February 18). Both teams are looking at a tough upcoming schedule with back-to-back away games at College of Southern Nevada on February 24 and College of Southern Idaho on February 27. The teams, however, are looking forward to a home game on March 4 against Utah State University-Eastern. Spectators are allowed to attend as long as the mask policy is followed.

Volleyball has also started conference play with an 11-2 record on their season and an 0-1 conference record (February 18). They are also looking forward to an away game at CSN on February 26, but will have their first home game of the season against CSI on March 3. Another home game will take place two days after on March 5 against Salt Lake Community College.

Softball has also begun their season with a 3-6 record and are looking forward to back-to-back home games against USUE on March 5 and 6.

Men’s and Women’s Soccer, as well as Football, have yet to start their seasons but have schedules in place. Both soccer teams will start off in Arizona at Phoenix College on March 27. Football will start theirs at Iowa Western Community College on March 27, but they will be at home on April 2 and will be inviting spectators who will be required to adhere to mask policies.