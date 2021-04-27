Snow College Theatre Last Play of the Year

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

The theatre department at Snow College is putting on their last show for the semester.

On April 21-24, theatre students performed the play No Exit written by the Nobel Prize winner, Jean Paul Sarte.

No Exit is the story of two women and one man locked up together for eternity in one hideous room in Hell. The windows are bricked up, there are no mirrors, the electric lights can never be turned off, and there is no exit.

The irony of this Hell is that its torture is not of the rack and fire, but of the burning humiliation of each soul as it is stripped of its pretenses by the cruel curiosity of the damned. Here the soul is shorn of secrecy, and even the blackest deeds are mercilessly exposed to the fierce light of Hell. It is essentially a play about an eternal torment.

After rehearsing this amazing show for a couple months, Snow College theatre students were finally able to show their talents off for an audience.

Some audience members might think that the theatre students did a well done job. Some might agree that No exit was an amazing end to this difficult year at Snow College.

Poster of the No Exit play. Photo courtesy of the Snow College website.