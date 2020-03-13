Snow College Wants Your Bootstrap, and They Will Pay You For It

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

The Snow College Business Department is always pumping out new opportunities for students and this time you’ll get cash for it. Students are in a unique life position where they are constantly learning, critically thinking, and dealing with a host of life problems.

Have you ever looked at a situation or product and just thought, why do it that way? I think we all have at some point. For many students they wish their batteries on phones and laptops would last longer, for some they wish parking was better coordinated, or that they could be more informed on campus events.

Without realizing it, many are nurturing the seeds of entrepreneurship. There is a stereotype of starting a business, that you need to be a business major, and love business. That could not be further from the truth today. Most businesses are structured around the creator, or innovator. There are more than enough tools available today to help you find and create success.

One huge tool is Snow College’s Bootstrap Your Business Competition. This is a student grant contest, where business ideas and already working business’ meet, and participants can win the cash they need to get started.

On top of providing money to students, the Grit Center in the business building is a place to plan out your idea, get feedback, and even more resources that can help you make your idea a reality.

Do you like your pizza a certain way, can you imagine park on campus, are you an artist, or are you passionate about sports? If so, come apply, and don’t miss out on a chance to get funding and get started on the next big idea. The deadline for the next Competition is March 19, 2020.

