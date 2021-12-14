Utah’s Many Winter Wonders

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Snow Skiing in Auli Chopta. Photo courtesy of https://chardhamtouroperator.com/snow-sking-in-auli-chopta.php

Utah had the honors of hosting the Winter Olympics in 2002. It took place in Park City Mountain, which is known as one of the best places to do Skiing and Snowboarding. People that enjoy winter sports appreciate Utah’s Climate. The average low temperature in December is -11°C | 12°F and in January -14°C | 07°F. Heiko Obermoeller wrote an article for Visit The US website, called “Ski Utah: Winter Sports Heaven” where he talked about his adventure at the resorts and the Alta Ski Area. He said “ The snow in Utah is not your average snow. Because of its unique, powdery consistency, this snow is said to be ‘The Greatest Snow on Earth.’ The variety of slopes is equally impressive.” In addition to the sports, the Ice Castles and Canyons get snow covered, which is breathtaking. There are plenty of things to do during winter time, some fun activities are: Snowmobiling, Snow Tubing, Sled Dogs, and Snowshoeing. As a matter of fact there are many reasons why tourists and celebrities decide to spend their winter break in Utah.