Spring Break Activities

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Not sure what to do for spring break this year? Check out these ideas! From catching up on sleep to traveling to a national park, there is something for everyone.

Looking for the best way to kick back and relax without spending a ton of money? Try reading a book, watching a movie, or going for a walk. Try to catch up on some long-lost sleep.

Megan Cluff, a student at Snow College said, “I’ll be dreaming of some place warm from the comfort of my bed.” Another cost-effective activity is a spa night, invite some friends over (follow covid restrictions of course) try spa face masks, maybe live on the wild side and try dyeing a friend’s hair a different color. Go up into the mountains and have a bonfire. Host a game night. Drive home to visit with the family!

Teesha Richins, a student at Snow College said, “I’m spending time with my family and getting out in the outdoors with my horse.”

Another fun activity to try this spring break is camping, taking some friends and looking at the stars. Go hiking up in the mountains. Try snowshoeing, sledding or tubing. Some other suggestions include rock climbing, swimming, or ice skating. Discover a delicious new cookie recipe to make! Have a bake off between friends, or Karaoke night competition.

Want to travel this spring break? Visit a roommate’s hometown, experience what it’s like to walk in their shoes. A roommate could make an excellent tour guide. Check out a national park! Zions, Arches, Canyonlands, Bryce Canyon and more! The skies are the limit, this spring break! Do something fun and stay safe.