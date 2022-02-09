Stopping the Spread of COVID on Campus

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Anna Mower taking precautions with rise of Covid. Photo by Lillian Wade.

Covid is spreading rapidly across the campus. Ty Mckenzie and Becky Adams, two of the helpers in the testing center, gave great advice when it comes to stopping the spread. “All students should wear a mask and just be careful.” For Badgers, being careful looks like washing their hands often, taking multivitamins, and doing their best to take care of themselves. The new variant is spreading quickly. If students are showing symptoms it is recommended to go to the testing center, located under the bleachers at the football field, and get tested. The testing center is open from 10-12 Monday through Thursday. If a test comes back positive, reach out to your professors and let them know. The state of Utah says that if the test is positive to stay home for five days. After those five days and if it has been 24 hours since a fever you can leave your house with a mask for another five days.

If exposed, students who are fully vaccinated, including the booster, are allowed to continue going to class wearing a mask for at least ten days. Mckenzie and Adams recommend after five days, if symptoms start to arise, get tested. There is a test shortage so they will only be testing students with symptoms of covid. Another way to be safe and help stop the spread of this new variant would be to wear a mask. For more information, you can go to coronavirus.utah.gov